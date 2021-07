By Uchenna Eletuo/LAGOS

The Methodist Church Nigeria (MCN) on Friday passed a vote of no confidence on its British counterpart, over the latter’s approval of same-sex marriage.

The Nigeria variant of the church said this in a statement by its Director, Media and Public Relations, Rev. Oladapo Daramola, in Lagos.

Daramola said that the Church expressed its displeasure over the decision of the British Church in favour of same-sex marriage.

According to him, the position of MCN was made known by its Prelate, His Eminence Chukwumerije Kanu-Uche, in a message he shared with members, on July 2.

Kanu-Uche announced that MCN was cutting formal ties with the British Methodist Church (BMC) due to the latter’s decision to vote in favour of same sex marriage at the just-concluded conference.

“I wish to let you know that I was invited to the British Methodist Conference this year, 2021 but I was duly represented by Rt. Rev. S. R. Nortey.

“He was part of the Conference and he has given me preliminary information and report.

“I have requested him to publish and circulate the full report on the SSM to the Conference office and all of us,” he said.

He said that what the British Methodist Conference had done was predicted by John Wesley that, “a time will come when the Methodist Church will exist as a dead sect, having the form of religion and denying the power thereof unless they continue with the spiritual fervency with which they first started.”

The prelate reminded the members that the British Methodist Church was no longer the mother Church of MCN.

“She is only a sister Church. MCN gained autonomy in 1962 and became autocephalous in 1963. So, we can part ways with the British Conference and have nothing to lose.

“I only pity those romancing with them because of pecuniary interest.

“Suggestion to write or visit the British Methodist Conference is an insult on Methodist church.

He, however, said the Church will wait to receive a detailed report from the accredited delegate to the Conference and take an informed decision at Aug. 2021 consultation.

“As a remedial measure let every Bishop, and Archbishop tell our members that MCN does not support gay or same-sex marriage,’’ Kanu-Uche said.

Nigeria has enacted a law making same-sex marriage illegal and punishable by imprisonment.