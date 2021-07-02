By Zubairu Idris/Kano

A Nigerian traveller, Sabo Suleiman hoping to beat the Customs concealed $184,800 and 1.7million Saudi Riyals(SAR) in diapers.

But luck ran against him as he was arrested by the Kano, Jigawa Command of the Nigeria Customs Service.

Suleiman has now been handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigation.

The command comptroller, Mr Suleiman Umar, made this known while beefing newsmen in Kano

Umar said that Suleiman was arrested at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

”The suspect arrived on Ethiopian Airlines.

”The law in Nigeria mandates that every traveler who intend to travel with cash above 10,000dollars must declare it to the authorities. Suleiman failed to do.

”The suspect and the currencies have been handed to the Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigation,” he said.

Mr Micheal Nzekwe, Deputy Zonal Coordinator of EFCC said the commission will begin investigation on the issue.

Nzekwe commended the existing harmonious working relationship between the customs and EFCC and pointed out that they all work toward a common goal.

“I assure you that we will investigate this matter and the intercepted currencies will be returned to the coffers of the Federal Government,” he said.