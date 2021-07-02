By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, has apologised to the Theatre Arts and Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria days after she and fellow actress, Iyabo Ojo, were issued a stern warning for embarrassing the association.

The actress also apologised to Jide Kosoko, a veteran actor who is also a member of the board of trustees of TAMPAN.

Blessing had earlier been suspended alongside another actor, Kehinde Adams, aka Lege, for fighting dirty on social media over the arrest of their colleague, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, also known as Baba Ijesha, who was accused of sexually molesting a minor.

Shortly after, the Board of Trustees of TAMPAN and the Elders of the Nigerian Motion Picture Industry also barred their members from engaging Ojo and Blessing in movie projects.

Her apology comes few hours after Ojo tendered her apology to TAMPAN.

Blessing on her verified Instagram page wrote, “The last couple of days have been of mixed feelings, anger, concern, disbelief, shock, and confusion.

“I did not get why TAMPAN directed their members not to work with me because there is nowhere that I spoke against TAMPAN, respected elders and colleagues who are their members.

“The only thing I have done is to speak against the culture of rape, pedophilia attitude and stood against Legemiami who tactically gave support to a man who has been alleged to sexually harass a minor.

“I will never be friends with those who are friendly towards assault, sexual harassment and molestion of any kind. I had to speak against this culture because this minor needs to be protected and this is not just about the minor in particular, it’s about the minors all over the world especially minors in the Nigerian space.

“For so long a time, many people do not see what the big deal is about sexual harassment, rape and assault on women generally and the sickening trend now are those men who seek pleasure in assaulting minors sexually.

“No reasonable person should keep quiet upon hearing about the assault of a minor. As much as we should seek the truth, our first reaction should be to protect the minor and perpetuate awareness against sexual assault of minors, that was what I did and I would be more than glad to do that again,” she said.

Blessing stated that she has nothing but love and respect for TAMPAN, its members, and the elders.

She acknowledged the fact that her response to Kosoko’s threat against her career was disrespectful and apologised.

She said, “I sincerely apologise to him and I say I’m sorry sir…as I was driven by emotions but I will never be sorry for standing against rape, sexual assault and molestation of minors”.