Nnamdi Kanu granted access to meet lawyer in DSS custody

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has been granted access to his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor.

Kanu was arrested and brought to Nigeria on Sunday to face trial after he jumped bail and fled the country in 2017.

He was arraigned by the Department of State Services, DSS, on Tuesday at the Federal High Court, Abuja to continue his trial.

Kanu is being charged on an 11-count bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms and improper importation of goods, among others.

Justice Binta Nyako ordered his remand in EFCC’s custody and adjourned the case to July 24.

There have been calls from different quarters that the IPOB leader should be giving fair trial.

However, his lawyer, Ejiofor disclosed on Friday in a tweet that he has been granted access to meet with him.

He said efforts to meet with Kanu has yielded the desired result as they had just received message to visit him in custody.

According to him, “Update, Thankfully Our effort is yielding the desired result, we have just received a communication approving Our visit to Our Client- Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Shall keep the World posted on the outcome, immediately after the meeting, later in the Day. God is with us.”