By Richard Elesho

Rumour mill was activated in Osogbo on Friday morning as residents woke up with the news of a planned attack by Fulani Herdsmen.

The source of the news could not be established at press time, but it spread rapidly like wildfire and generated palpable tension in the area.

Once the information about the impending attack started spreading, it forced the city into a sleeping mode. Frightened parents rushed to withdraw their wards from schools, most of which had poor security networks.

Similarly, most shops and offices were closed as traders and civil servants generally remained indoors for fear of being caught up in the attacks.

Worried by the development, the state government n a statement debunked the rumour and assured people of their safety and protection.

Mrs Funke Egbemode, the Commissioner for Information, urged people to go about their normal businesses without fear.

She noted that government has appropriate measures to guarantee the security of lives and property in the affected areas.