The Department of State Services(DSS) on Thursday night said “Further exploitation and forensic analysis” of the items seized in the Ibadan home of Sunday Igboho, are ongoing.

Spokesman of the agency, Dr. Peter Afunanya made this known on Thursday night as he displayed the men and materials seized during the early morning raid.

The agency exhibited weapons, amulets and travelling passports.

Among the ‘offensive’ weapons was $5 in five one dollar currency.

Also exhibited were the 13 people arrested in Igboho’s home in Soka, Ibadan.

The list of the items seized:

Seven AK-47 assault rifles; Three Pump Action guns; 30 fully charged AK-47 magazines; 5,000 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition;

Five Cutlasses, One Jack knife, One Pen Knife, two Pistol holsters; One binoculars, a wallet containing 5 US Dollars in one Dollar denomination; local and international driver’s licences in his name, ATM Cards, a German residence permit No. YO2N6K1NY bearing his name;

Two (2) whistles; Fifty (5) Cartridges; 18 Walkie-Talkies;Three Voodoo charm jackets/traditional body armour;

Two (2) Laptops (One (1) Toshiba and One (1) Compaq); and His International Passport and those of many others.

Among the 13 people arrested, one was still being profiled.

The other 12, including Igboho’s wife were identified:

Abdulateef OFEYAGBE, Amoda BABATUNDE aka Lady K (female), Tajudeen ERINOYEN, Diakola ADEMOLA, Abideen SHITTU, Jamiu NOAH

Ayobami DONALD, Adelabe USMAN, Oluwafelumi KUNLE, Raji KAZEEM, Taiwo OPEYEMI and Bamidele SUNDAY.

.