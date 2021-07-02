Plan your movement: Lagos shuts important road  in Ijora for 28 days

The Lagos State Government will divert traffic flow at Brewery and Ijora Level Crossing for construction from Sunday, 4 July to 1 August, 2021, a period of 28 days.

This is in line with the Nigerian Railway Modernization Project (Lagos-Ibadan section) with extension to Lagos Port at Apapa.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Transportation, the Commissioner, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde disclosed that the Construction Company, China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) Nigeria Limited would commence asphalt and drainage works on the first lane from the 4th to 18th July and proceed to the second lane from 18th July to the 1st of August, 2021.

He explained that a counter flow will be created on the lane that is free when rehabilitation works is ongoing on the other, to enable motorists ply the route and reach their various destinations without much difficulty.

Oladeinde urged road users to comply with the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA to minimize inconveniences that may be experienced while the construction lasts.

“Lagos State Government is hereby appealing to residents of the State, especially motorists to cooperate fully with the interventions made available to ease traffic flow, as the project is aimed at achieving a seamless Multi Modal Transport System that will provide viable options for movement and subsequently meet the transportation needs of a larger population,” he said.