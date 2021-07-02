By Abankula

Canadian Denis Shapovalov knocked out Andy Murray in the third round of Wimbledon, handing him his worst defeat in the tournament.

Shapovalov, the 10th seed prevailed 6-4 6-2 6-2, after two hours and 17 minutes.

Murray, plagued by injury, has vowed he will continue to fight on with his career.

But the match was another reminder of the gap that remains between him and the world’s best.

The Canadian will go on to face Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut in the fourth round.