South African singer Joda Kgosi has finally released her highly anticipated first project “Sour Milk” EP featuring leading single “I miss you”.

Her use of milk is a metaphor for love, and how something so fresh can turn sour. This 7-track project showcases her most emotive music yet, as it is about her heartache.

On Sour Milk, Joda worked with producers Elizée and Kuchi Cola and award winning DJ Sliqe.

This follows the release of her radio smash “Truth Is” single which is a story of a sad ending of when a man no longer pursues interest in a female and disappears, and ‘’Ghosts” her.

“This is probably the most important project I’ll ever release because it is an introduction of me to the world. It’s pieces of my heart put into every single song” she says.

Johannesburg-born Joda is loved by many young South Africans and artists such as Donald, J Something, and media personality Khutso Theledi.

Her music is especially well received on 94.7, YFM and Good Hope FM.

She released two singles in 2020, which collectively have almost half a million streams across all platforms.

Her single, “Truth Is” made it to Apple Music’s 100 Best Songs of 2020

Though generally referred to as an R&B artist, Joda doesn’t want to box herself in terms of genre at this stage.