All U.S. and coalition troops have left Bagram airfield, the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, a U.S. defence official said on Friday.

The base is located to the north of the capital Kabul, and has been a centre of U.S. military operations for nearly the last two decades.

With the withdrawal of the U.S. forces from the base, the Afghan forces, will be in charge of defending it against Taliban attacks.

The Afghan Defence Ministry has not responded to requests for comment.

U.S. President, Joe Biden, had announced that all U.S troops would withdraw from Afghanistan by September 11.

Other NATO countries contributing to the international forces are also withdrawing their forces.

German forces fully withdrew from their main base in northern Balkh province of Afghanistan on Tuesday.