By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former Super Eagles attacker, Victor Moses has completed a permanent transfer to Russian Club, Spartak Moscow.

The move brings to an end the winger’s nine-year Chelsea career and returns him to the Russian Premier League club, where he made 20 appearances on loan last season, Chelsea wrote in a glowing tribute to the winger on their website.

The 30-year-old has penned a two-year deal with the Russian side, who have recently appointed former Benfica head coach Rui Vitoria as their new manager.

After joining Spartak 10 games into their season in October, Moses featured in all but one of the remaining 30 league matches.

Moses registered four goals and four assists in Russia, and helped his side to a second-place finish behind Zenit St. Petersburg.

Moses joined the London club in 2012 after the blues Champions League triumph from Wigan Athletic.

He helped the blues win the Europa League in his first season with the club, but then embarked upon consecutive season-long loans with Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham United.

Moses returned to Chelsea ahead of the 2016-17 season following the appointment of Antonio Conte. The Italian elected to keep Moses for the season, and he established himself as a key cog in Chelsea’s 3-4-3 system which saw them win the Premier League.

The Nigeria international retained his right wing-back spot the following season under Conte, but failed to impress his successor, Maurizio Sarri, and was subsequently loaned to Fenerbache during the 2018-19 campaign.

Moses then spent time at Inter Milan, managed by Conte, during the 2019-20 season, before joining Spartak ahead of last season.