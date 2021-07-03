Michael Adeshina

The Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo has released a scorecard on the performance of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Alake, in his scorecard, lauded the Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for embarking on infrastructural projects capable of enhancing the socio-economic development of the state.

Oba Gbadebo, who specifically commended the governor for his administration’s efforts to give Abeokuta a befitting status as the state capital, equally praised Abiodun for not abandoning meaningful projects embarked upon but completed by his predecessor.

The monarch revealed the scorecard on Thursday during the commissioning of the first phase of 130 housing units at the Prince Court Housing Estate, Kemta, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta.

Alake said the new estate, apart from adding to the aesthetics of the state capital, it would also go a long way in providing decent and affordable houses for the residents of the city.

He further scored the Abiodun-led government high in housing, health, education, agriculture and ICT sectors as well as infrastructural development.

The traditional ruler, who expressed delight on the construction of the Elite-Oke-Lantoro Road, which he noted was in bad shape for years, however, appealed to the governor to extend the construction to Lantoro and Isale-Ake end of the road.

Oba Gbadebo acknowledged education as “the main industry of the state” and urged the state government to identify genuine lovers of education for the partnership to further reposition the sector for greater height.

Meanwhile, the monarch has called on the residents of the state to desist from dumping refuse into drainages while recalling the state has been predicted to experience heavy rains this year.

According to him, dumping of refuse in water channels and drainages would cause flooding which is inimical to lives and properties.

“When we have our drainages blocked, this will lead to flooding which can cause havoc and affect lives and properties. Any drainage that is constructed, if we do not clean it, silt will settle in it.

“We see people dumping refuse in the gutters. We have to educate them to know that this is wrong. Refuse should be deposited in a particular place for the refuse collectors to pick them up for proper disposal”, Alake submitted.

The monarch also called on the people of Ogun to pay their taxes and rates, noting payment of taxes and rates would help the state government in having enough fund to embark on projects.