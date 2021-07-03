President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday urged new emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, to emulate his father, the late Emir Ado Bayero.

Buhari described the late emir a man of remarkable culture and principles, who staked his own life at several junctures in the defense of his people.

In a letter he sent to the Emir at his coronation ceremony read and presented by the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, CFR, who is also an uncle to the new Emir, President Buhari shared some memories and anecdotes of his interactions with the late Emir whom he said was his friend.

“I remember with nostalgia, the passion and commitment he always exhibited in pursuit of any cause he believed in, a distinctive character that almost cost him his life prematurely on January 19th, 2013 because of his vociferous stand against Boko Haram terrorists,” said the President.

The President expressed his belief in Aminu Ado Bayero, saying, “I have confidence that you would exhibit such leadership qualities and much more as you have demonstrated in the few months of your Emirship.”

In the letter as delivered by the special delegation, President Buhari extended “deep and wholehearted congratulations to you for your ascension to the throne of you fore-fathers as the 15th Fulani Emir of Kano from Sullubawa Clan, culminating in a well-deserved installation scheduled to take place on Saturday, 3rd July, 2021.”

He added that “your turbaning is providential because it is happening at a time in the history of our country when prevailing social and political conditions resonate with the ascension to the throne of my friend, your late father, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero. May his soul Rest In Peace.”

The President prayed for the success of the Emir, saying he looked forward to his contributions to uplifting the people of Kano Emirate in particular and the nation in general, assuring him of his “total support for you to leave a sustainable legacy.”

Those who accompanied the Chief of Staff on the the President’s delegation to the event included Ministers of Defense, Major General Bashir Magashi (Rtd), Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, Water Resources, Engineer Sulaiman Adamu, Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika as well as the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity), Garba Shehu and Yusuf Buhari, the President’s son.