By Abankula

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has reacted to reports that he quietly withdrew his son, Abubakar-Sadiq from Kaduna Capital School, a public school, less than two years after his enrolment.

According to him security reports available to his government had it that, three bandits groups were planning to abduct his son from the school.

El-Rufai disclosed this in an interview with the Pidgin Service of the BBC, saying that, he had also enrolled Sadiq’s younger sister, Nasrine in the same school after turning six, before the security development.

This he said, forced the family to withdraw the children temporarily.

He said the two children are homeschooling.

He said both for now, write the Capital School exams and will return to school when security improves.

“My son and also my daughter are registered in the school, because his (Abubakar-Sadiq) sister also clocked six and we registered her in the school.

“But we had to temporarily withdraw them for the security of the school because we received a security report that three groups were planning to attack the school and kidnap my son.

“I don’t think they (kidnappers) would have succeeded because there are enough security in the school to prevent them, but it would expose other pupils of the school to danger. We didn’t know the kind of weapon they would have brought. I had taken a stand against payment of ransom and we had report that, three groups were planning to kidnap my son from Capital School to see whether I will pay ransom or not if my son is kidnapped,” said El-Rufai.

El-Rufai said he had to make the decision to withdraw his son and daughter based on the advice of the security agents.

He said “both Abubakar Sadiq and Nasrine will go back to the school when there is the confidence that, their attendance will not put the school at risk.”