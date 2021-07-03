Harry Kane's goal that triggered England's demolition of Ukraine

England cruised into Euro 2020 last four on Saturday night, thumping Ukraine 4-0 at Stadio Olimpico, Rome.

Captain Harry Kane started the goal rain, scoring in a close range in the 4th minute.

Harry Maguire doubled the 3 Lions advantage in the 46th minute, before Kane recorded his brace with his second goal four minutes later.

Jordan Henderson scores first goal for England in 62 appearances

Maguire also scores

Harry Kane: brace from Kane

Then Jordan Henderson scored his first goal for his country in the 63rd minute to make England’s victory comprehensive.

The Ukrainians recorded two shots on target and they saw Pickford blocked five shots.

In terms of possession, England had 53 percent, with Ukraine’s 47.