Explosion rocks Kaduna, one dead, two injured 

By Mohammed Tijjani

An explosion in Kaduna on Saturday claimed the life of one person, leaving two others injured.

Spokesperson of Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Muhammad Jalige confirmed the incident.

He said the explosion occurred at about 4.30pm in Badarawa area of Kaduna North Local Government Area.

Jalige said after the incident, the victims were taken to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, Kaduna, for treatment, where one of them died.

He added that another was treated and discharge, while the third person is still receiving treatment .

According to him, investigations had commenced and that its outcome would be made public upon completion of the exercise.