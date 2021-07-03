By Fabian Ekeruche

First Bank of Nigeria Ltd has pledged to support the Rotary Club of Lagos intervention projects with the sum of five million naira.

The Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, made the pledge at the induction of the 61st President of the club, Rotarian Babawale Agbeyangi, on Friday night in Lagos.

Adeduntan, the chairman of the occasion, said the bank was committed to the development of the education sector.

“I am pleased to inform you that FirstBank will be supporting your intervention projects in upscaling basic education and literacy by supporting the provision of school libraries with the sum of five million naira.

“This support is in line with our sustainability drive to improve reading habits in students and further increase the growth and development of Nigeria’s economy.

“I believe that this support will boost the mutually beneficial partnership between the bank and Rotary International.

“As well as help actualise our mutual objectives of growing our people, minimising negative environmental impacts, and investing in the communities in which we operate,” Adeduntan said.

Adeduntan said every opportunity to identify with the Rotary Club was always a pleasure because of its vision of a world where people unite and act to create lasting change across the globe.

While congratulating Agbeyangi for his elevation, Adeduntan commended his commitment to the service of humanity.

He noted that FirstBank was deeply committed to the sustainability of the communities in which it operates.

” Our corporate responsibility and sustainability pillars are hinged on education, health & welfare, financial inclusion, responsible lending and procurement.

“In 2019, the bank was recognised with the “Outstanding Invaluable Company Award,” by The Rotary International.

” The recognition stems from the bank’s impactful corporate social responsibility projects in the areas of education, health, economic and youth empowerment, infrastructure and environment, amongst others, which Rotary considers invaluable in the service to humanity,” Adeduntan said.

He said the bank would continue to support the education sector to enhance economic growth and development of the country.

According to him, at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, FirstBank strengthened the sector to recover by launching e-learning initiatives aimed at moving one million students across the nation to e-learning.

He added that the bank supported public school students in Lagos State with 20,000 mobile devices loaded with an educational curriculum to keep them engaged during the lockdown.

In his welcome speech, Rotarian Babawale Agbeyangi expressed delight in belonging to a club that had humanity as its focus.

According to him, joining Rotary Club has given him the privilege of belonging to about 1.2 million change-makers globally, who live for others.

He said that the club needed about N200 million for the 2020-2021 Rotary year to change lives, community and the environment.

Agbeyangi said the funds would be deployed in building schools for rural communities and provision of interest-free loans to women.

“Skip a meal, shelve a holiday, so that we can help women who need access to capital.

” Together, we can change lives,” Agbeyangi said.

Mr Ademola Akinrele (SAN), the guest speaker at the occasion, said that the road to a happy life was service to humanity.

Akinrele noted that most successful people in business and politics derive their happiness in putting smiles on humanity.

He urged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of giving, especially in contributing to the well-being of humanity.

The outgoing president of the club, Rotarian Dare Adeyeri, thanked members for their outstanding contributions.

Adeyeri noted that the club had been able to touch lives in the areas of education, health and environment.

He said that about 47 projects were carried out by the club in the outgoing year as well as the planting of 60 trees along the Lagos-Epe Expressway.

The highlight of the occasion was the investiture of the 61st President of the club by the outgoing president, Rotarian Dare Adeyeri.

Awards were also given to some distinguished Rotarians for their service to humanity.