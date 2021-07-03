Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has congratulated the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, on his official Coronation.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Rafiu Ajakaye, on Saturday in Ilorin, described the first class traditional ruler as a bridge-builder.

AbdulRazaq, therefore, beseeched God to grant him a long and peaceful reign on the throne.

“His Royal Highness has strong roots and firm network across the length and breadth of Nigeria and this has reflected in his carriage and relationships since his assumption of the royal stool a year ago.

“His recent visit to Ilorin, the birthplace of his mother served to strengthen the familial ties of love, unity and commerce that dated centuries between the peoples of Kano State and Kwara.

“The prevailing peace and tranquillity in Kano since his assumption of office are a pointer to the qualities of His Royal Highness.

“On behalf of the people and government of our state, I convey our best wishes to His Royal Highness, the people and government of Kano state on this historic event.

“We also pray the Almighty Allah to grant him long, peaceful and successful reign on the throne of his forefathers,” the governor said.