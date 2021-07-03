By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has told the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to hunt Fulani herdsmen with the same zeal he used in hunting down leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

Buhari’s government arrested Kanu in far away Kenya and brought him home to face prosecution which he ran away from.

Reacting to the swiftness Kanu was hunted down, Ortom said the Nigerian government must demonstrate the same capacity to arrest Fulani herdsmen.

He stated that Miyetti Allah should first be arrested by the government after they owned up to several killings in Benue State.

Ortom said it was laughable for Miyetti Allah to be calling Kanu a terrorist, whereas they are the terrorists.

In his words: ”If the federal government has demonstrated capacity and can arrest Nnamdi Kanu, they should also exhibit the same zeal to arrest these Fulani herdsmen that a terrorising our state and our country.

“Let that be done, these ones are living here with us, if Nnamdi Kanu can be arrested from a foreign land, I believe that if this federal government will exibit the same will, they will arrest Fulani herdsmen, especially Miyetti Allah who have owned up to the killings in Benue State that have continued to terrorise our land.

”It is laughable and unfortunate when I heard that Miyetti Allah are calling Nnamdi Kanu a terrorist,” he said.