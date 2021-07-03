By Taiwo Okanlawon

The founder and president of LoveWorld Incorporated, also known as Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is set to cover the world through live healing streams services.

According to a statement released by the church on Saturday, the healing services scheduled for three days will start on Friday, July 9 to Sunday, 11th July via www.healingstreams.tv/3days and the Healing School mobile application at 6 pm (GMT+1) daily.

Since its inception, the Healing Streams Live Healing Services have sponsored utter joy and restored hope through the diverse operations of the gifts of the Spirit and healing ministrations.

While the previous sessions have ushered the manifestation of God’s power and glory all over the world, this upcoming edition will be far greater as the glory of the latter house will surpass the former.

It promises to be replete with healing, salvation, and restoration. It’s a time for faith-stirring exhortations by Pastor Chris, as well as glorious times of worship in songs by the Loveworld Singers. Indeed, the Healing Streams Live Healing Services is 3 days of being with the Lord.

“Since inception, Cancers have dematerialized, limbs grown, migraines vanquished, tumors disappeared and many other awe-inspiring miracles have been attested to. Countless lives from all walks of life, races, colors, including children, experienced myriads of notable testimonies worldwide in the March edition, making the July edition a most anticipated event.

“5-year-old Michelle Sunny was released from the grasp of pain and anguish, since her healing from a huge mass diagnosed as cystic hygroma at the Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris. Today, baby Michelle and her parents now live in perpetual joy and happiness, no more emotionally scarred. Another testifier, Lise-Marie Muller, shared her life-changing experience at the Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris, where she became freed from severe back pain after her encounter with the healing power of God.

“The condition that affected her work and her family opened a new chapter, replete with ease, peace, and joy for Lisa when Pastor Chris spoke healing to her body! “Jesus touched me personally and gave me my life back!” She enthused. Hallelujah!

“Get ready to be launched into increased grace to walk in divine health. Spread the news, and invite everyone in your sphere of contact. Register now at www.healingstreams.tv/3days and clear your schedules to participate for all 3 days to experience the season of the supernatural in this historic crusade.

“You can also set up a healing center (physical or virtual) to host others in participation. Sign up, using the following links. Onsite: www.healingstreams.tv/VC/HC Virtual: www.healingstreams.tv/virtual,” the statement reads.