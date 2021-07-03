Sunday Igboho speaks from underground

The embattled Yoruba National agitator, Sunday Igboho, who has gone underground following a manhunt for him by the Department of State Services, has spoken.

Igboho, in his message last night to his fans, debunked the report that he was arrested by the DSS.

An online medium had reported that Igboho was arrested by the DSS at the Sat Guru Maharaj Ji Camp.

However, Igboho, during a live show at about 11:59 pm on Friday, said:

“Good evening my fans. I thank you all. My name is Sunday Igboho and today is July 2, 2021. I have been hearing that they have arrested me at Guru Maharaj Ji. It is a lie. I was not at Guru Maharaj Ji. I am in my house in Ibadan and nobody arrested me.”

However, some of the persons killed at Igboho’s residence, during DSS’s raid on his house Thursday, have been identified.

One of Igboho’s maternal uncles simply identified as Alfa was mentioned.

One person identified as Saheed, popularly known as Adogan, was also said to have been killed during the raid.