By David Adeoye/Ibadan

Oyo State Government has refuted media reports that it was planning to ban the movement of trucks and heavy-duty vehicles during daytime.

Mr Seyi Adeleye, Special Adviser to Gov Seyi Makinde, on Infrastructure, said that government has not banned trucks and heavy-duty vehicles.

He said the state’s transport policy is still being fine-tuned, adding that media reports quoted him out of context.

According to him, the state government was yet to grant any approval for the restriction of heavy duty and articulated vehicles.

All relevant stakeholders will be consulted to enable the development of a perfect workable plan, he said.

The special adviser explained that the only thing he told journalists was that the current administration would “work out a plan that would be comfortable to road users.

“And at the same time capable of easing traffic congestion and minimising road accidents and fatalities.

“Contrary to the impression created by the news story, truck drivers and others have nothing to fear.

“We are only seeking the best avenue to ensure free flowing traffic within the state.

“This is the start of a consultative process which will include all stakeholders,” Adeleye said.