By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Yoruba Nation activists were unrelenting on Saturday at Ojota in Lagos, in putting up a show of defiance, enduring police teargas and water cannon.

Things went awry at the location of the planned protest when the Lagos Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu began addressing journalists on why the protest should not hold.

After initially dispersing protesters with water and gunshots into the air, more protesters appeared seeking to speak with one “officer Jack”.

One unidentified man appeared in white Buba and Sokoto and cap alongside some women, all dressed in white robes as he sought audience with police officers, to enable him speak with officer Jack.

While addressing the police officers at the entrance to the Gani Fawehinmi park, he said they had a letter for the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba.

He also said they needed police protection to get into the park and have their peaceful protest.

‘‘We are your partners in progress”, he said.

However, officers at the entrance of the park did not pay any attention to him as the crowd behind began to surge.

Teargas canisters were fired toward the gathering protesters and shots were fired into the air as protesters began running.

Two arrested along Ojota bridge inwards Ketu/Ikorodu

After quelling protesters, a party of the police officers began a stop and search for vehicles along Oworoshoki bridge inwards Ketu/Ikorodu.

During the stop and search vehicles were searched by police as two protesters, dressed in white were arrested when a banner of Oduduwa Republic was seen in their vehicle.

P.M. News witnessed the arrest.

Some protesters were arrested initially and put in a Black Maria while the police officers first tried warding off protesters.

Photos by Ayodele Efunla