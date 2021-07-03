By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Scores of protesters have surfaced at the Gani Fawehinmi Park Ojota for the planned Yoruba Nation rally.

The protesters surfaced while the Lagos Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu was addressing journalists on why the protest cannot hold.

The protesters are yet to identify with any secessionist group but can be heard shouting ‘we want Yoruba Nation.

”We are tired of being raped, we are tired of being killed, Give us our Yoruba nation now” the protesters chanted.

“No going back”, was also chorused by the protesters

So far, there has been no arrest by the police.

Also the police did not shoot or tear gas the protesters.

More to follow…