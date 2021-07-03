By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Scores of armed security men mounted positions on Saturday at the Gani Fawehinmi Park and the Moshood Abiola Garden, Ojota, Lagos ahead of the arrival of Yoruba Nation protesters.

Officers of the Nigerian Army (OP Mesa), Police Officers, RRS operatives, Lagos State Neighborhood Security Watch (LNSC) are stationed at the location to abort any rally.

Officers of the Department of State Services are also present.

All are armed.

Black Maria vehicles and armoured tanks are also at the location.

The Lagos State Police command had on Friday embarked on a show of force warning that it will not condone any form of protest in any part of the state.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu was also spotted at the location of the planned protest earlier on Saturday.

So far, no protester has been seen or arrested at either the Gani Fawhinmi Park or the Moshood Abiola Garden in Ojota.