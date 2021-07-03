By Taiwo Okanlawon

A 14-year-old girl identified as Jumoke has been killed by stray bullets in Ojota, Lagos State.

The incident occurred when security operatives reportedly fired at Yoruba Nation agitators at Ojota.

The victim was hit by a bullet in front of her mother’s shop where she’s selling drinks.

Her body was later whisked away in a police van to unknown location.

Details later….