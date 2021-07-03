By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu has said that the aftermath of the EndSARS protest made them quell attempt for Yoruba Nation protest in Ojota, Lagos.

He said this while speaking to journalists at the Gani Fawehinmi Park on Saturday shortly before protesters began to surface.

The Lagos CP said now is not the time for any protest in Lagos as it could be hijacked by miscreants and become violent.

He also said that the command has intelligence report that plans have been perfected to attack Customs men at Seme Border as it happened in Ogun State, hence they had to intervene.

“Some have perfected plans to attack ustom men at Seme Border as they did in Ogun State and forcefully open the border to people. That is no longer a protest but they want to hide under that peaceful protest being organized, that is why I said it is not conducive for any rally or protest in Lagos State,” he said.

“Though organizers of the rally may say it will go on peacefully, but you and I know that was what happened during the EndSARS.

“That protest started peacefully and miscreants hijacked that and up till now, the command itself and the government of Lagos State are yet to get out of the destruction that happened during that EndSARS.

“Many people whose lives were lost, many police officers whose lives were lost, police stations that are burnt down, we have not gotten out of that and we don’t want to allow a repeat. We all know what Lagos is, it is the economic hub of Nigeria and West Africa so that is why we don’t want anybody to create any security breach in Lagos.

“It is why we also advised them not to protest.

“They have the right to protest, and complain but the time is not now. The environment is not conducive now for any protest in Lagos because the state is still nursing the devastating effect of EndSARS.

“They said they want to come to Gani Fawehinmi here but intelligent reports have it that some arranged to have the protest simultaneously at the toll gate, Surulere, Iyana Ipaja, and Ikeja under Bridge.