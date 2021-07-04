By Nimot Sulaimon

Lagos Commissioner for Agriculture, Hon. Ms Abisola Olusanya has promised to boost the welfare package of staff of Lagos State Agricultural Development Authority, LSADA an agency under the Ministry of Agriculture.

Addressing members of staff during the familiarization visit to the Agency in Oko-Oba, Agege , Hon. Olusanya said that there is a need to look into a robust welfare package for members of staff who she regarded as teachers of farmers and that without them there will not be a nation.

Olusanya appreciated every member of staff and admitted that the Agency is the bedrock of success to some of the best officers in the State civil service.

While fielding questions from members of staff, the Honourable Commissioner urged all members of staff to continue to put in their best.

She then assured them of their inclusion in the ministry”s empowerment programmes, other welfare packages and a conducive working environment.

Rounding up on her visit to the Agency, Hon. Olusanya visited the Palace of Champions at the training ground where she officially kicked off the 2021 Football training in preparation for the 2021 HOS CUP.

Thereafter, she encouraged the players and pledged her full support to the team.