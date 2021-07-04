Another Nigerian Udemba Isaac has been arrested in India for possession of hard drugs.

According to a report by Bangalore Mirror, the Hulimavu police on Friday arrested the 42-year-old Nigerian and recovered 25 grams of MDMA and nine ecstasy tablets from him.

Udemba, a resident of Nagavara, was caught while he was waiting near a dental college in Doddakammanahalli to deliver the drugs to his customers.

Upon interrogation, he told the police that he came to India in 2015 and was arrested by Kothanur police for peddling drugs in 2017.

He came out on bail and overstayed in the city since then, continuing with his drug deals.

He told the police that he was sourcing the drugs from his contact identified as Ameen.

The police have booked Udemba under the NDPS Act and efforts are on to track down his supplier Ameen.