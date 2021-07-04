By Abujah Racheal/Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded an escalation in COVID-19 infections, with 71 recorded 3 July, as against 40 on Friday.

There was no COVID-19 related death in the country.

“A total of 167, 803 infections have been confirmed, 164,378 of the cases have been discharged and 2.121 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” it said.

Of the 71 new cases, Lagos reported 63.

While Oyo logged 4 cases, Ogun had 3 and Kano 1.

“Today’s report includes:six states with zero cases reported; Ekiti, Nasarawa, Plateau, Kaduna, Rivers and the FCT.

The public health agency noted the country has so far tested over 2.3 million samples from its roughly 200 million population.