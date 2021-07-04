By Abankula

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has emerged near the bottom of a list of past presidents ranked by effectiveness.

Trump ranked number 41 in the list, sharing the same score (312) as President Franklin Pierce.

Only Andrew Johnson and James Buchanan ranked worst with scores of 230 and 227.

In contrast, President Barack Obama, the first black man in the White House and Trump’s predecessor, ranked among the Top 10.

He scored 664, more than double Trump’s

Bill Clinton was ranked 19th with a score of 594.

Top of the top 10 is Abraham Lincoln, ironically the only President Trump respected as better than he was.

Lincoln’s reputation has remained the strongest, having been ranked No. 1 since the first Presidential Historians Survey in 2000.

His score was 897, above George Washington with 851 and Franklin Roosevelt 841.

Others in the top 10 are Theodore Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan.

John F. Kennedy, Eisenhower, Harry Truman, Thomas Jefferson make up the rest.

The report must be shattering for Trump, who always described his presidency in positive superlatives, and he the best president America ever had, after Lincoln.

According to a report by Fox News, The Historians Survey took input from 142 historians, professors, and observers of the presidency.

They ranked the presidents from one (not effective) to 10 (very effective) on 10 qualities.

These included public persuasion, crisis leadership, economic management, moral authority, international relations, administrative skills, relations with Congress, vision/setting an agenda, “pursued equal justice for all,” and performance within context of times.

The responses were then averaged in their given categories and contributed to the presidents’ final scores.

The survey showed that Trump’s worst categories were moral authority and international relations, with him being ranked dead last among the 44 presidents included in the survey.

Trump’s co-equal in the ranking, Franklin Pierce was known for signing the Kansas-Nebraska Act, which allowed territories to determine whether they would legalize slavery upon their application for statehood.

Here is the full ranking as culled from C-SPAN’s website.