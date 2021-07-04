Edo Police rescue nine kidnapped travellers on Benin-Auchi road

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Operatives of Ehor Division of Edo State Police Command, have rescued nine travellers who were reportedly kidnapped Sunday morning, at Igieduma village, along Benin/Auchi road.

The rescue operation was carried out in collaboration with operatives of other security agencies and the local vigilante group.

The Command’s Spokesman, SP Kontongs Bello, disclosed this in a statement issued Sunday evening.

He said the victims, three male and six female, were traveling from Auchi to Benin, in a white-colored 14-seater Toyota Hiace bus with registration number XA 525 KRF, when they were intercepted at about 7.30am, by the hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers.

He added that the bus which belongs to a private company, was driven by 40-year-old Karimu Momoh.

Bello said: “On receipt of the information, the DPO Ehor Division, CSP Benafa Benjamin immediately swung into action, mobilized his team of Police operatives from Ehor Division of Edo State Police Command, other sister agencies and vigilante group for immediate bush combing. They moved into Igieduma forest reserve.

“The suspected kidnappers on sighting the Police and other team members opened fire. The superior fire power from the team of police operatives made the suspected kidnappers to abandon the victims and escaped with bullet wounds into the thick forest.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Phillip Aliyu Ogbadu, has urged the general public, especially communities around Benin-Auchi road, to continue to support the Police in its fight against criminality in the state.

Ogbadu added that the Command would not relent in its effort in combating crime and criminality in the State.