By Peter Amine

The Plateau Sector Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) will on Monday begin a special patrol tagged “Operation Show Your Driver’s Licence”, to improve road safety.

Mr Alphonsus Godwin, the Sector Commander, disclosed on Sunday in Jos in a statement signed by the command’s Public Education Officer, Mr Andrew Bala.

‘This to inform the general motoring public and motorists plying roads in Jos and its environs that the command will be carrying out a special patrol tagged: ‘Operation Show Your Driver’s Licence’.

“The special patrol will commence on Monday, July 5, and end on Sunday, July 11, 2021,” he said.

Godwin said that possession of a valid licence remained a major requirement for driving, adding that the absence of it constituted a traffic infraction and endangered the lives of road users.

He said that the command was embarking on the special patrol to clamp down on erring motorists and stop quack drivers.

According to him, the command will look out for drivers with no valid licence, drivers with an expired licence and those driving with an expired temporary licence.

Thereafter, he appealed to motorists and the general public to cooperate with FRSC personnel in the operation.

He warned that disobedience would attract punishment.

NAN