By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Ilana Omo Oodua has released a list of members of the group who were arrested on Saturday during the Yoruba Nation protest in Ojota.

According to the group, 21 of its members were allegedly arrested and are being held at state CID, Panti, Yaba.

However, Maxwell Adeleye, spokesperson for the pro-Yoruba nation group said they have begun steps to get arrested members out of police custody.

“We are making moves to bail them. They are detained at Panti Police Station. We demand immediate release of everyone arrested at the Lagos rally, he said when contacted.

The names of the arrested protesters are Mrs Abiodun Taiwo, Mr Adagunodo Babatunde, Mr Oluwafemi Adeleye, Mr Oloye Taiwo, Mr Saheed Kareem, Mr Adebayo Waheed, Mr Akinbode Sunday, Mr Lawal Akeem, Mr Samuel Ire, Mr Ogundile Dare.

Others are Mr Tajudeen Bakare, Mr Abiodun Adenuga, Mr Azeez Adetayo, Mr Rasheed Shittu, Mr Quadri Ishola, Mr Oluwasegun Arire, Mr Kunle Aremo, Mr Olamilekan Lolade, Mr Tunde Lawal, Mr Musbau Rasaq and Mr Bamidele Akomolafe.