By Mohammed Tijjani/Kaduna

Bandits on the prowl in Kaduna killed seven kidnapped victims, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan revealed

The killings occurred in Chikun, Kajuru and Giwa Local Government areas of the state.

Aruwan said the bandits killed four of their captives in the outskirts of Tsohon Gayan general area of Chikun.

“Two of the victims were from Kakau village of the same LGA.

“The third was identified as being from Kachia town and the fourth remains yet unidentified,” it said.

Aruwan also said that in Iri Station, Kajuru council area, two persons were also killed by a gang of bandits.

“Also one person, a native of Tsohon Farakwai of Igabi LGA, was similarly killed by bandits at the outskirts of Galadima general area of Giwa LGA,” it added.

Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, Aruwan said, had already sent condolences to their families and prayed for the repose of their souls.

He said security agencies had visited the Iri Station where some victims were killed.