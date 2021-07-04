By Abankula

Hard drugs are everywhere in Nigeria as operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency announced a rash of interceptions and seizures of an assortment of drugs.

Ketamine, Tramadol, Flumtrazepam, pentazocine injections were among the drugs seized in days.

Another common drug of. choice, methamphetamines was not in the latest mix. Think about the other drugs that may have eluded NDLEA radar.

A statement by NDLEA director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi illustrated the enormous drug crisis of Nigeria.

Just as the NDLEA arrested Brazil-based women, Anita Anita Ugochinyere Ogbonna at the Abuja airport, wth 100 pellets of cocaine,

other interdictions went on apace on the field.

In Lagos, narcotic officers attached to a courier company in Lagos intercepted 500grammes of ketamine.

Babafemi said it was concealed in the walls of a wooden box filled with bitter kola that originated from Douala, Cameroon and heading to the U.S.

He added that another 500grammes of methamphetamine hidden in automobile parts going to Australia was also seized at the firm.

Babafemi said also that over 410 kilogrammes of assorted illicit drugs was intercepted and seized by NDLEA operatives in Plateau and Kwara.

He said a commercial bus with registration number EKY 184 CQ Lagos was intercepted in Plateau with Diazepam weighing 39kg; Exol-5 tablets weighing 35kg and 1.7kg of Flumtrazepam tablets discovered in the vehicle.

“A follow up operation led to the arrest of a drug dealer, Livinus Nnadi at Bauchi motorpark on June 26.

“While on the same day, a blue Sharon minibus with registration number FKG 539 GR, going to Bauchi from Jos was also intercepted and 7.9kg of pentazocine injection recovered from it.

“In the same vein, operatives of the Kwara command of the agency have recovered 67.2kg of Tramadol heading to Benin republic at a checkpoint close to Ilesha in Osun,” he said.

Babafemi said that a 53-year-old drug trafficker, Zakiru Abdullahi was also arrested on Ilorin-Jebba highway on Thursday July 1, with 260kilogrammes of pentazocine injection meant for Kaduna.

Reacting to all the successful operations, Chairman, NDLEA, retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa commended officers and men of Abuja airport, Plateau, Kwara commands of the agency.