By Nimot Sulaimon

Lagos Safety Commission on Friday organised a safety training and sensitization programme for transporters, artisans and market women/men.

This was done as part of the preventive measures to avoid hazards and also to maintain a hygienic environment.

The programme tagged “Hazard Identification and Hygiene Management” was held at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium in Alausa, Ikeja.

It sought to sensitize participants on how to identify and prevent hazardous situations, risks management, steps to take during emergencies, as well as personal and public hygiene to prevent the spread of covid-19 and other contagious diseases.

Encouraging participants to pay attention to all what they would be trained on, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Mr Tajudeen Gaji assured them that they would be equipped with lifelong safety guidelines.

Buttressing this, the Director-General of the Safety Commission, Mr Lanre Mojola explained that the programme is part of the safer Lagos agenda aimed at entrenching a culture of safety amongst residents.

Mojola admonished the participants to pass the information and the lessons learnt

at the programme to other members, subordinates, customers and passengers on the advantages inherent in identifying hazards and living a healthy life.

He also enjoined all the transporters to be vigilant and meticulous while exercising utmost caution by working with the state government to get rid of hazards and maintain a hygienic environment.

“Let me use the opportunity of this event to remind all the participants comprising transporters, artisans, market men and women to further inform those that are not here of the importance of our discussion, this without any iota of doubt would further assist our dear state in avoiding hazards and ensure a healthy and hygienic environment”, Mojola said.

Some of the participants, including the vice-chairman of the State Market Advisory Council, Chief Folasade Ogidigbo, and Alhaji Sola Shittu of the State Chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, appreciated the government for the training and sensitization and urged the Safety Commission to extend the programme to all local governments and local council development areas to ensure that all Lagosians are conversant with safety protocols.

In a goodwill message, the State Chapter of the National Emergency Management Agency pledged support to the Safety Commission in making Lagos, a resilient city.