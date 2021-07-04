By Muhaimin Olowporoku

Olamilekan Agbeleshe, professionally called Laycon said his value has gone up after he performed for the Grammy Recording Academy.

The reality TV star and singer made the claim in an interview with Channels Television.

Laycon who emerged winner during the Lockdown edition of the Big Brother Naija delivered a scintillating performance for his hit song ‘All over me’, from his latest album, Shall We Begin.

The song was featured on the Academy’s platform, ‘Press Play At Home’ to promote fast-rising artists.

Speaking on his performance, Laycon said his fees have increased.

“It is a big deal and I am not even going to try and be modest about it or downplay it. That is a very big deal.

“I have seen reactions and everyone is amazed. It is a result of hard work and the work of my team and label. It is a huge deal, he said.

“That is where people want to be and I am experiencing this in less than a year. There are bigger things to come, but I appreciate this and I am grateful. It means a lot to me and my price just went up.