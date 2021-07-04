The Oyo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, has intercepted a truck loaded with 33,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) diverted to Kwara State.

According to a statement by Michael Adaralewa, State command of NSCDC on Sunday, the blue DAF truck with registration number APP 429 XV loaded with 33,000 litres of petroleum was intercepted on Thursday along with Kishi- Kaiama road when the truck was being diverted to Kwara State.

The NSCDC noted that the Agro rangers team of NSCDC arrested the diverted truck.

Adaralewa in the statement stated that the truck was arrested with a fake weigh bill and interstate documents.

He stated that the truck has been impounded at the Kishi Divisional office of NSCDC pending the completion of an investigation about the product and the owner.

Adaralewa while speaking said the Command will not tolerate any form of criminality, issuing a clear warning to those who specialize in illegal dealings and diversion of petroleum products to desist or face the wrath of the law.

He advised youths against lawlessness, jungle justice, drugs, crime and criminality.

He warned some people that are in the habit of selling petroleum products such as AGO and PMS in a residential building in Ibadan to stop the act as anybody caught will be dealt with.

“You should change and do things right than to be caught and go to jail,” he said.