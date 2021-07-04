By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Tottenham head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has asked his new club to reunite him with Wolves centre-back Conor Coady this summer.

The Portuguese tactician believes that the England international to be an ideal signing.

Spurs are looking to sign at least one new centre-back this summer, but ideally two.

According to Football Insider, Coady is a priority for Nuno, while Everton’s new manager Rafa Benitez is also a big admirer.

The London club has been looking at Bologna’s Takehiro Tomiyasu, Lyon’s Joachim Andersen and Burnley’s James Tarkowski in that respect.

However, Nuno who has worked with Coady for four years at Molineux apparently feels Coady is the ideal defender for his new club.

Coady, who is currently part of England’s squad at Euro 2020, signed a new long-term contract with Wolves less than a year ago.

Although, the defender appears to be happy at Wolves, turning down an offer from Tottenham and his former boss would be difficult for him to turn down.