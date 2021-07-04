By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian hype man, popularly known as DJ FlexyNaija, is dead.

The DJ who is behind the viral hype “he say one for the DJ, one for the hypeman, two for him table” died over the weekend.

According to several reports, the student of Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, was poisoned to death by a yet-to-be-identified person, on Saturday, July 3.

Sources also said he was the only child of his mother.

Although details about the unfortunate incident are still sketchy, last month, June 2021, he made a post on Facebook talking about being envied after gaining success.

“Dis life funny Shia!! Success Dey say attracts envy Hmmmmm!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Why dem no Dey envy person wen em Dey suffer Na!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I speak dis word from my heart

“Any eye, leg, hand or mouth wey go rise against u saying u don’t deserve what u have right now let dat body be freeze forever in Jesus name………… Amen. God is d greatest,” he wrote.

Several students of the institution have taken to social media to mourn his death.