By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has paid a condolence visit to Evelyn Joshua, wife of the late cleric, Prophet TB Joshua.

He visited the widow on Saturday at the Synagogue Church Of Nations (SCOAN) alongside his aides and church members.

Primate Ayodele during the visit described TB Joshua as a gift to humanity and commended the deceased’s philanthropic acts and kind gestures to all and sundry.

He said the late cleric exemplified the teachings of Jesus Christ which is about loving everyone regardless of their belief and religion.

“Prophet TB Joshua lived a life that portrayed what Christ was all about: loving, caring for people without regarding their religion, belief, or any form of differences, he said.

“The beneficiaries of Prophet TB Joshua’s philanthropic acts included Christians, Muslims in Nigeria and beyond. I want to encourage Mrs Evelyn Joshua to remain strong during this period.

He prayed for God’s strength and courage for the widow to continue the legacy of the SCOAN founder.

Primate Ayodele also told followers of TB Joshua to be strong in the Lord and do all they can to ensure the vision of Prophet TB Joshua lives on.