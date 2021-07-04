By Abiodun Lawal

Scores of residents escaped death at the Totoro area in the Abeokuta metropolis on Sunday after a tanker laden with diesel fell at the roundabout spilling its content on the road.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, Spokesman, Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), said that the incident happened at 9.50 a.m on Sunday.

Akinbiyi said that rescue operations are ongoing by the operatives of TRACE, Federal Road Safety Corps, State Fire Service and Federal Fire Service and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

The TRACE spokesman attributed the accident, which happened when residents were heading to places of worship, to brake failure.

He urged motorists and other road users to remain calm and cooperate with traffic and safety managers at the scene of the incident.

Akinbiyi said that traffic had been re-routed for those coming from Sapon and Totoro axis going to Lafenwa and those coming from Lafenwa going to Sapon and Totoro axis to follow the same lane, as rescue operation continued.

NAN