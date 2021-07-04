By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Pro-Yoruba nation agitation group, Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO) has hailed scores of protesters who turned up at Ojota for the scheduled Yoruba nation rally on Saturday.

The group praised agitators for defying police intimidation and harassment to protest.

The group, led by the Second Republic senator, Prof Banji Akintoye, gave this commendation in a release made available to newsmen by its Media Communications Secretary, Mr Maxwell Adeleye.

The group in the release said the crowd was led by the General Secretary and Legal Adviser of the group, George Akinola and Olasupo Ojo respectively.

Ilana Omo Oodua noted that the group leaders were dispersed by armed-to-the-teeth officers of the Nigeria Police, Army, DSS and Civil Defense Corps with teargas and live bullets despite being peaceful and orderly.

They praised the women who led the rally from the front and appreciated journalists who covered the protest.

The group held that the protest held notwithstanding the attempts to ensure it did not happen in Lagos.

“We have held our rally, notwithstanding, the heavy attempts to ensure we do not come to Lagos. That the people came out in their thousands is an indication that the Yoruba people are not cowards.

“We thank our women who led the rally from the front. May history be kind to them. We thank the gentlemen of the press for their support and solidarity.

“This is the beginning. It is no retreat, no surrender. The struggle continues. We are marching forward in the struggle to liberate our land from the shackles of oppression and intimidation,” the statement said.