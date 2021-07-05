By Abankula

Bandits have struck again in Kaduna, staging another mass kidnap of students of Bethel Baptist High School, a private boarding college.

The college is located at Maraban Rido area, on Kaduna-Kachia Road, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Multiple reports, including by Channels TV, said the bandits invaded the school in the early hours of Monday, shooting sporadically into the air before kidnapping the students.

One report said as many as 170 students were kidnapped.

Channels TV reported that four of the students escaped while the rest were taken away by the bandits to an unknown destination.

Mr. Daniel Muhuta, a security guard in the school recounted the attack in an interview with Daily Post: “I escaped narrowly. They came around 1.00am and started shooting. I was at the back of the school dormitory when I heard shooting and decided to pin down.”

Security personnel have reported at the boarding school, along with parents and relatives of the kidnapped students.

The college marked its 30th anniversary on 19 January.