By Taiwo Okanlawon

Afropop star, Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed popularly known as Bella Shmurda is set to release his sophomore Extended Playlist, titled ‘High Tension Vol. 2.’

The EP will have eight tracks.

The singer’s manager, Seun Orekoya also known as Pumping Sneh confirmed to our correspondent that the EP will be dropped on 9 July.

The Cash App crooner had earlier announced the EP on his Instagram page, saying the project will drop under Dagbana Republik and OneRPM.

He wrote, “Anubis told hanuman to take control… Though [sic] communication wasn’t frequent, but the connection is sanguine in nature and that’s why my life issa temptation plus a young man persuaded by optimism, boy couldn’t resist murmurs of the strike, which made his temperament Tension underneath the cloud and now a lifestyle so lightened by the weakness of pessimism.

“I go shock anybody wey no take caution. Republikans ft. myself on all tracks we made and that’s why I remain a fan now and forevermore .💐❤️.

“This is the Time of our lives,do you have any options? 2.0 kindly take the next Turn! I hope you got some thyme? I got some!💃🕺😫

“Goals of a drummer boy 1960 – duaka ekwensi. Top member of the federal republik in publik.”

Early in 2020, he released his debut EP, High Tension.

“High Tension” was complied with 7-tracks and features YBNL Nation Boss, Olamide.

The body of work has credit from ID Cabasa, AJeOnDMix and other notable producers.

Bella Shmurda rose to fame after YBNL boss, Olamide featured him on his hit single ‘Vision 2020’.

Having made an impression with his viral “Vision 2020”, before he went on to release collaborations with Zlatan and Mohbad.