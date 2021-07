By Abankula

Tunisia’s tennis star Ons Jabeur has made her first Wimbledon quarter-final beating 2020 French Open champion, Iga Swatiek in three sets.

Jabeur,26, came from one set down to prevail 5-7 6-1 6-1.

It was her second quarter final in Grand Slam tournaments.

She also reached the same stage last year in the Australian Open.