Agency Reports

Ambassador Maryam Yalwaji Katagum, Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment collapsed Monday, during an official engagement in Bauchi.

Katagum, who was in Bauchi metropolis to launch an empowerment programme slumped while delivering her speech.

She was immediately conveyed by officials to the Trauma center of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) for medical attention.

A witness said as she stood to launch the programme, she suddenly held her head and collapsed on the floor.

Aides and other officials at the venue promptly and rushed her to the hospital, The Nation reported.