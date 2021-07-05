Agency Report

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime staged a big upset at Wimbledon beating German Alexander Zverev, the No.4 seed, in five thrilling sets.

The 20-year-old played the best tennis of his life and won 6-4, 7-6(6), 3-6, 3-6, 6-4.

He will now face the No.7 seed, Matteo Berrettini.

Conditions were blustery but Zverev will be upset at the errors on his serve – 20 double faults in all – which contributed to his loss.

It was a battle between a No.4 seed aiming for his first Wimbledon quarter-final and Auger-Aliassime, chasing his first quarter-final at any Grand Slam.

The first set proceeded at a glacial pace – 66 minutes for 10 games – but eight double faults cost Zverev dear as he let slip a 4-2 lead.

The second was similar, Zverev leading 4-2 before his service jitters returned and he found himself serving at 4-5 to stay in it.

He steadied himself to force a tie-break which proved a thriller, the Canadian winning it 8-6 as a Zverev backhand drifted out.

The giant German then fell heavily in the fourth game of the third set, hurting his right knee when he hyper-extended his leg.

Far from hampering him though, his form improved and he took the set 6-3 and promptly broke at the start of the fourth, which he also won 6-3.

It was hard to call a winner with the roof shut in the decider until the No.16 seed broke in the seventh game, which proved decisive.

He sealed the set 6-4, to record a memorable upset and his first Grand Slam quarter-final.

He joined another Canadian, Denis Shapovalov, who beat Roberto Bautista Agut in three sets 6-1 6-3 7-5.