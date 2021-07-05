By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Nigerian musician and activist Eedris Abdulkareem has disclosed plans to release another version of his hit track, ‘Jagajaga’.

It will be titled ‘Jagajaga O ti Get e’

He said this during an interview on Monday while lamenting problems of Nigeria and the entertainment industry.

The musician took a swipe at former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, accusing him of being part of the problem of Nigeria.

Eedris said that when Obasanjo was in prison, he promised to transform Nigeria but failed to keep to his promise when he became President.

He noted that although, he and the former President had worked together in the past, Eedris said Obasanjo would never be his friend.

“Obasanjo will never be my friend, I worked with him because there was this tsunami in America and we were part of the fundraising program sponsored to raise money for Nigerians out there.

“Obasanjo is part of the problem of this country. When he was in prison, he promised to do a lot of things if he became the President, but he never did. It is really sad, but we can never be friends because he’s part of the problem of this country, Eedris said.

The rapper also lamented the Nigerian youths are not ready for politics or to lead the country. He said Nigerian youths are busy watching Big Brother Naija and playing ‘kalukalu’.

He further slammed young musicians of focusing on irrelevant things and not using their music to enlighten the public.

”The young entertainers are busy singing about booty, drugs and alcohol when they are supposed to use their music to enlighten people. I’m sure if the young guys in music are agitating like we are, things would have changed”, he said.